Fraud case: Police make two arrests

Paramilitary Crime Task Force detectives have arrested two men on suspicion of fraud.

The arrests follow an incident in July in which a victim was duped via email into transferring a large sum of money into a ‘scam’ account.

One of the detained males, a 45-year-old man, was arrested during a search at a property in north Belfast this afternoon.

The other male, also aged 45, was arrested on suspicion of the fraud while in police custody in connection with an unrelated matter.

Both men remain in police custody at present.