Fraudsters target 90 year-old NI woman with 'FIFA World Cup Online Lottery' scam

The PSNI has issued a warning to everyone in Northern Ireland to look out for older people who are being actively targeted by scammers.

The scam comes via a letter in the post.

The PSNI is warning people to be alert to the threat of scammers.

The letter tells the person to whom it is addressed that they have been selected by way of a postcode lottery and have won more than £800,000.

The fraudsters then try to convince people to ring one of the two telephone numbers contained within the letter where they will be asked to provide their bank account details.

"This is being delivered again," said the PSNI.

"Obviously don't reply, they always seem to target the older people so if your Granny, Granda, Mum, Dad, Great Auntie Jenny aren't on social media, keep an eye out for them and make them aware of these in case they respond to them," added the police.

One woman from the Banbridge area confirmed both she and her mother received similar letters in the post at the weekend.

"I received this on Saturday morning and my 90 year-old mum got one this morning (Tuesday) - luckily she has the wit to know it a scam," said the woman.

For more information on how to prevent becoming a victim of a scam visit www.nidirect.gov.uk/campaigns/scamwiseni