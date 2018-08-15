Fraudsters target construction firm

Police are urging members of the public and businesses to be vigilant following a report of fraudsters trying to steal money from a local construction company using an email scam.

Commenting on the incident, which was reported to the PSNI on Tuesday, Chief Superintendent Simon Walls said: “A construction company was sent an email from a contractor alleging they had changed their bank account details and that monies owed for work should be paid into the new account. Following some investigation it was found the sender’s email had been hacked and the email was a ploy to defraud the construction company of a significant amount of money.”

Chief Superintendent Walls appealed to members of the public and businesses to “always act with caution to any text, call, email or letter asking for payment or personal details in order to release money or refund fees.”