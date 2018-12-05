Freddie Scappaticci pleads guilty to extreme porn charges

Freddie Scappaticci, the man widely named as the Army’s IRA informer ‘Stakeknife’, has pleaded guilty at Westminster Magistrates’ Court to two charges of possessing extreme pornographic images.

Scappaticci has always strongly denied claims that he was Stakeknife, a high-ranking military mole in the IRA’s internal security unit which interrogated and murdered suspected spies during the Northern Ireland conflict.

Freddie Scappaticci

The court heard the charges related to at least 329 images, including some involving animals.

There were no images involving children.

Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot sentenced Scappaticci to three months in custody, suspended for 12 months.

She said: “You have not been before the court for 50 years - and that’s good character in my book.”