Free Boojum for a year for boy (9) who thwarted apparent street abduction

A Londonderry schoolboy has received an unexpected reward for bravery – one year’s worth of food from a local restaurant.

Nine-year-old Téirnan McCready recently intervened when he saw three men in the Bogside area grab an 18-year-old girl and try to force her into their van.

The Long Tower Primary School student shouted at the men and told them he was going to ring the police.

He was then able to lead the girl to safety.

After the story of his actions came to light, local Mexican eatery Boojum contacted the ‘Journal’ to help give Téirnan a reward.

Paul McCullagh, marketing lead, with Boojum, said: “When the Boojum crew heard of Téirnan’s bravery and quick thinking that prevented a potentially serious crime being carried out, we couldn’t believe that he was only nine years old.

“A real Derry superhero in our eyes, we thought we’d like to do something to reward Téirnan for his actions. Fighting crime is hungry work so what better reward than free Boojum for a whole year!”

Speaking to the Derry Journal, Téirnan said: “I saw it happening and I knew it was the right thing to do, I couldn’t just stand there and watch that happen.

“I was very scared at the time because I knew it was the right thing to do. I’m glad and happy that I know she’s safe and sound. My school principal gave me some chocolates and tickets for the circus.”

The PSNI dubbed him a “hero” and gave him a badge of honour.