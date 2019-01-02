Free Presbyterian church attacked - third incident in 12 months

The PSNI has launched an investigation after a Free Presbyterian church was attacked for the third time in 12 months.

The Ballyclare Free Presbyterian Church on Doagh Road was attacked overnight between December 28 and 29, 2018.

Ballyclare Free Presbyterian Church. (Photo: Google Maps)

The police are treating the incident as criminal damage.

The damage was caused to a window on the building and is the third such incident within a twelve month period.

"If you have any information that could assist this investigation, please contact Constable Coogan quoting reference number 518 of 29/12/18," said a PSNI spokesperson.