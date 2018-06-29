Fresh appeal for information in Lisa Dorrian murder probe

An investigation into the murder of a 25-year-old woman in 2005 is continuing this week with fresh searches of woodland areas near where she is thought to have been killed.

Lisa Dorrian, from Bangor, is believed by police to have been murdered at Ballyhalbert Caravan Park. Police believe she knew her killer.

A fresh appeal for information in the case was made on BBC1’s Crimewatch Roadshow Live this morning.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said: “Lisa was 25 years old when she murdered after being at a party in Ballyhalbert Caravan Park on a cold February night in 2005.

“As part of our ongoing investigation, officers and specially trained police dogs are conducting searches of three new sites in wooded areas in Craigantlet and Carrickfergus.

“It’s a case we’re determined to solve. Allegiances change, people’s lifestyles change and I want those who were with Lisa that night, or heard accounts of what happened in the immediate aftermath of her murder, or indeed over the years, to search their consciences and come forward to the police. It’s not too late to do the right thing.

“Lisa was socialising with a group of people throughout the weekend of Friday 25th February and Sunday 27th February 2005. I know that she ended up at a party at a caravan site in Ballyhalbert, 30 minutes from her home in Bangor.

“She was last seen alive in the caravan around 10pm on Sunday 27th February. I believe she was murdered that night or in the early hours of the following morning. There is nothing to suggest that Lisa came to harm at the hands of a stranger, I believe she knew her killer. I want the killer to know that we have pursued them for 13 years and we remain resolute in seeking justice for Lisa’s family.”

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives on 101. Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.