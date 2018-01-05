Fresh appeal in McIlhagga murder investigation

Detectives investigating the murder of 42-year-old Brian McIlhagga in Ballymoney have issued a fresh appeal for information, exactly three years on from the brutal killing.

Police said Mr McIlhagga was visiting a friend in Riverview Park on January 5, 2015 when a number of masked men entered the house, brutally assaulted Brian and took him out through the front door where he was then shot once in the leg.

Mr McIlhagga died at the scene as a result of the injuries inflicted during the attack, which occurred when four young children were in the house.

Detective Chief Inspector Michael Harvey said: “I believe there are people out there who have information about the men behind the masks, and those involved in this murder.”