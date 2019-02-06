Fresh arrest in Ian Ogle murder probe

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Belfast community worker Ian Ogle.

It is the latest in a series of arrests made by detectives investigating the 45-year-old father-of-two’s murder.

Ian Ogle was was killed when he was stabbed 11 times in the back and suffered a fractured skull in Cluan Place, east Belfast on Sunday January 27.

A police spokesperson said late last night the 28-year-old man was in custody at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.

Mr Ogle’s funeral was held on Monday.