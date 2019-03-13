Fuel laundering arrests: Storm drain pipe led to underground tank

Two men have been arrested and a large quantity of laundered fuel recovered during a HM Revenue and Customs raid on a garage forecourt in Co Down.

The joint HMRC and PSNI operation, which took place on Saturday, led to almost 11,000 litres of suspected laundered fuel being seized – preventing a loss of more than £6,000 in duty and taxes.

A spokesman for HMRC said officers observed a tanker pumping fuel down a storm drain while a parked van obscured the view from the road.

On closer inspection it was discovered that the hose ran from the drain into an underground fuel tank.

Both men were arrested atthe scene and one of the pair, aged 43, has been charged in relation to the discovery and released pending further inquiries.

The second man, aged 29, has been released without charge pending further inquiries.

Steve Tracey of HMRC said: “We remain alert to the often dangerous methods criminals use attempting to remove the government markers from rebated fuel and will continue to work with our multi-agency partners to tackle this crime, one we are determined to detect and disrupt.

“I would caution them to think carefully as the real cost is far from a bargain. I would urge anyone with information about this dangerous activity to report it to HMRC online or contact our Fraud Hotline on 0800 788 887.”