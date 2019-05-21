Funeral arrangements released for INLA killer Martin McElkerney

Funeral arrangements have been released for Martin McElkerney.

An insertion in Funeraltimes.com says: "McELKERNEY Martin R.I.P. died suddenly May 17, 2019."

The insertion states that his funeral will be held at 11am in St Peter's Cathedral, Belfast on Thursday.

The 57-year-old was taken to hospital after he was discovered critically injured at Milltown Cemetery in Belfast last week.

He died later in hospital.

He was thought to have been, at one time, the leader of the INLA in Belfast.

Last night (Monday) shots were fired during a paramilitary-style display outside his Belfast home.

Social media footage showed a masked man wearing a white shirt and black tie discharging several rounds skywards.

Another video shows around 20 masked men in a guard of honour as a coffin arrives.

McElkerney was jailed in 1987 for his part in a 1982 boobytrap bomb which killed two schoolboys, Kevin Valliday (11) and his friend Stephen Bennet (14), as well as 20-year-old Lance Bombardier Kevin Waller.

READ: Paramilitary-style display follows death of man convicted over Troubles bombing