Funeral details for Warrenpoint murder victim

The funeral of the Warrenpoint man who was murdered at the weekend in a “cold blooded” attack will take place tomorrow.

The PSNI said Wayne Boylan, 37, had been enjoying an evening with friends when two men burst into his friend’s house at Lower Dromore Road and shot him dead on Friday night.

His family death notice describes him as “the beloved son of the late Shirley Boylan, dearly loved brother of Keith and Kerry, much loved partner of Saoirse and loving father of Niamh and Henry.”

His funeral will take place at 9.50am from his home at Orchard Hill, arriving at 10.30am at St Peter’s Church, Warrenpoint for Requiem Mass. He will be buried in Warrenpoint Municipal Cemetery.

Another person who was in the house at the time of the murder – Alice Louise Burns, 21 – remains in the intensive care unit of the Royal Victoria Hospital.

As of this afternoon her condition changed from “critical but stable” to “ill but stable”.