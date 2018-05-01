Funeral for Joleen Corr 16 months after attack left her in coma

Mourners bade goodbye to mother-of-one Joleen Corr today, after her care was ended last month.

The 27-year-old beauty therapist had been left in a vegetative state after being attacked at a house in Downpatrick in December 2016.

Today, her body was taken from her mother’s house in the Beechmount district of west Belfast for a requiem mass at St Paul’s Church on the Falls Road, ahead of burial at the City Cemetery.

She died last Thursday, about a week-and-a-half after a court ordered that food and drink should be stopped, and she should be allowed to die. She had spent time in Belfast’s Royal Victoria and Musgrave hospitals, and latterly with the NI Hospice.

A man has denied GBH and attempted murder in relation to the attack, and it is understood that as of yesterday a review of these charges is continuing following her death.