Funeral held for man, 35, killed in early morning stabbing

A funeral has been held for a 35-year-old father-of-five who was stabbed to death during an altercation in Londonderry last week.

Karol Kelly died following the stabbing, which happened during the early hours of Sunday, March 4 in the Grafton Street area of Rosemount, Londonderry.

Funeral mass was held for Mr Kelly in St Mary’s Church, Creggan yesterday afternoon, with internment afterwards in the city cemetery.

He is described in a family notice as the “loving father of Kerri, Lucy, Cormac, Abagail and Jax, beloved son of Francis and Philomena and dear brother of Francesea, Paul and Emma-Louise.”