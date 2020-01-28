Funeral of murder victim Nathan Gibson to take place today: mourners asked to wear red or Liverpool tops

The funeral of murder victim Nathan Gibson is to take place this morning.

Father of one, Mr Gibson, who was a massive Liverpool fan, was just 25 when he was brutally and fatally attacked close to Craigavon Lakes on the evening of Thursday January 16.

One man has been charged with murder.

Nathan's fiancee and childhood sweetheart Joanna Black has called for mourners to wear 'something Liverpool or red' in memory of Nathan.

His funeral cortege will leave his sister Shantelle's home in Westacres, Craigavon at 10:45am this morning to St. Anthonys Church.

Requiem Mass will be 11.30am with burial afterwards in Lylo Cemetery.

Joanna said: "In tribute to Nathan’s dislike of suits and love for Liverpool and obsession with Jurgen Klopp we ask everyone to wear something Liverpool or red (any red tribute, do not feel the need to buy a jersey).

"After the mass Nathan will be laid to sleep at Lylo Church BT63 5ST.

"After we will be celebrating Nathan's short but special life at 222 Westacres with a rainbow fire pit, fireworks, lanterns and the sharing of wonderful and happy memories.

"LOVE CONQUERS EVIL We must not suffer the empty pain that Nathan was so cruelly taken but defy evil through uniting and finding warmth and joy that someone so special touched so many hearts, leaving cherished memories that can never be taken.

"Nathan Gibson, the boy forever famous for his heart of gold . A broken family and a void left in the community.

"Bravery isn’t not being afraid, it’s being afraid and jumping anyway, share kindness and love, show strength and courage and inspire those around you."