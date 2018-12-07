Funeral tomorrow for father-of-nine found dead in alleyway

A father-of-nine found dead in an alleyway in Londonderry last weekend will be laid to rest following a funeral service tomorrow.

Eddie Meenan was found dead in the Creggan Street area during the early hours of Sunday morning.

He was described by his family in a statement as “a much loved son, brother and father.”

Three men, aged 19, 26 and 31, have been charged with the 52-year-old father-of-nine’s murder.

Requiem Mass for Mr Meenan will take place at 12.30pm at St Eugene’s Cathedral in Londonderry tomorrow, followed by burial at the city cemetery.