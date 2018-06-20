Further £25,000 cocaine find after postal intercept

Police found £25,000 worth of “suspected cocaine” at a house in Belfast, following the interception of a parcel sent in the post with £20,000 worth of the drug in it.

A police spokesperson said: “Detectives from PSNI Organised Crime Unit have seized a quantity of suspected class A drugs and arrested two people following the search of a house in north Belfast on Wednesday 20th June.”

Detective Chief Inspector David Henderson explained: “The search was carried out today at a house on the Ardoyne Road and followed the recent interception of a parcel from the postal system containing approximately £20k of suspected cocaine.

“A further quantity of suspected cocaine, thought to be worth around £25k, was located at the house today.”

He continued: “A woman aged 54 and a man aged 22 were arrested at the scene on suspicion of a number of drugs related offences and are currently in custody assisting us with our enquiries.”

The PSNI Detective Chief Inspector added: “Tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs is a priority for police and seizures such as this demonstrate our ongoing commitment to tackling the scourge of drugs in our society. I would encourage anyone who has any information about the use or supply of illegal drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 with any information they have. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”