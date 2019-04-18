Further appeal issued for witnesses to horrific Cookstown crush deaths

Police have issued an online appeal for witnesses of the Cookstown disco tragedy to come forward.

In a post on Facebook police say although thyey have "spoken to a huge amount of people and witnesses following the Greenvale tragedy" they are opening centres next week to try to encourage anyone who has not yet spoken to come forward.

Officers will be at the Burnavon this week and Ranfurly House - in Dungannon - to hear further accounts of experiences that night.

"For those that have already spoken to us and wish to have evidence recorded in a written statement or video statement, come along too," says the post.

"If you’re under 18 and coming along can we ask that you do so with your parents knowledge and you’ll need to be accompanied by an adult.

"Were going to be at the Burnavon Centre on Thursday 18th from 3 - 8pm.

"Next week we’ll be at Ranfurly House over in Market Square in Dungannon on Wednesday 24th 1-8pm and the same on Thursday 25th, 1-8pm

"As well as ourselves, members of Health and Social Care organisations will also be there, they’re providing advice and support to anyone affected by St Patricks night.

I"f you aren’t sure whether to come along and want or need a bit more info, drop us a PM."

