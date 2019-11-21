Further arrests in probe into abduction and torture of Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney

Two men - both aged 38-years - have this morning been arrested as part of the investigation into the abduction and torture of Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney.

According to the Garda Press Office, the men were arrested during a planned operation in Dublin this morning.

They are being questioned at Ballymun and Finglas garda stations.

Their statement said: "An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to any person who has any information, no matter how insignificant it appears, on this vicious criminal attack or any other criminal activities which have taken place in the Cavan/Fermanagh border area over recent years to contact An Garda Síochána at Cavan Garda Station 049 4368800, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, Crime Stoppers on 1800 25 00 25 or any Garda Station."

Earlier this month two men and a woman were arrested as part of the inquiry. They were released without charge.

Mr Lunney was attacked on September 17 as he made his way home from work.