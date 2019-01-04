Further remand for Islandmagee woman

An Islandmagee woman has appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via video link from Hydebank Prison to face charges including being in possession of ‘two large kitchen knives’ as offensive weapons with intent to commit an offence.

Paula McCrea (50), of Gobbins Road, is also charged with making a threat to kill a male and attempting to wound him with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The allegations relate to December 19 last year.

She was further remanded in custody to appear at Antrim Magistrates Court on January 8.