Further remand for Shaw murder accused

A preliminary enquiry - the legal step to send a case to the Crown Court - is due to be held on Thursday May 10 regarding Jackie McDowell who is accused of murder.

The defendant, (39), of Upper Waterloo Road, Larne, is charged with murdering Laurence Shaw last October.

Mr Shaw (56) was found in a bungalow at Hillmount Gardens in Larne.

McDowell was using crutches when he appeared via video link from Maghaberry Jail - where he has been on remand - at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Defence barrister Neil Moore said preliminary enquiry papers had been served and the case has been listed for May 10.

“I don’t see any issues with the PE proceeding next week,” he added.

McDowell was further remanded in custody and he is expected to appear in person at Ballymena Magistrates Court on May 10.