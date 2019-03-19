GAA club hit by triple deaths of Martin Patterson, Shane McAnallen and Ruth Maguire

A Co Down GAA club has spoken of the “shock” after three members died in two separate tragedies in Carlingford.

Bryansford GAC club was speaking of Ruth Maguire who went missing during a hen night and former players Martin Patterson and Shane McAnallen, who were killed in a car crash.

The two men died in an accident happened in Carlingford at around 12.35am on Monday.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their bodies were taken to Louth County Hospital in Dundalk for post-mortem examinations.

No other vehicle was involved in the crash and no-one else was injured.

The road was closed to facilitate an examination by Garda forensic investigators.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Ruth Maguire’s body was found after going missing during a hen night in Carlingford on Saturday.

Her friends raised the alarm on Sunday morning and searches have been taking place at Carlingford Lough.

On Monday afternoon, the search for the missing 30-year-old was stood down following the discovery of a body in the water. Gardai confirmed the body is believed to be that of Ms Maguire.

Gardai said her death is not being treated as suspicious.

In a statement, Bryansford GAA club in Newcastle said all three people were associated with the club.

“As a club and community, we are deeply saddened and devastated to hear of the tragic passing of our underage Coach, Ruth Maguire and in a separate incident Marty Patterson and Shane Mc Anallen who are past underage players,” the club said.

“To the Maguire, Patterson & Mc Anallen families, we convey our deepest and heartfelt sympathies.

“We are all in a state of shock and should any of our young people need any assistance or someone to speak to in the time ahead please call; Samaritans, official helpline of the GAA and available 24-7, on their free-phone number 116 123 Or Lifeline, a crisis response helpline service operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week on 0808 808 8000.

“As a club, it is important that we keep together and support each other through this difficult time.”

The club said it had been in contact with MYMY in Newcastle, which provides professional counselling in a confidential, safe and secure environment.

“They can be contacted on 02843727549 in confidence.”

Seventy people left heartfelt messages of condolences on the club’s Facebook page, some of them linking it to the devastation in the loss of three teenagers at the Cookstown disco over the St Patrick’s Day weekend.

“Devastation swept through the country this weekend with the loss of so many Gaels,” one said. “Deepest sympathies with thoughts and prayer to all the families and friends who has lost their loved ones.”

Another added: “This has been a terrible weekend. With the Loss of precious life for all these families here in County Down and county Tyrone.”