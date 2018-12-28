Gang attacks Glider bus workers

The Unite union has called for the “full weight of the law” to be brought down on those responsible for an attack on two bus workers in west Belfast on Thursday night.

Unite official Davy Thompson said one worker on the Glider service challenged “rowdy behaviour by a group of approximately six youths” before he was attacked and “dragged out of the bus and beaten.” The bus driver was then “struck with a brick” before the pair were then “assaulted by a bigger crowd of up to twenty” close to the Twin Spires after tghe Falls Road.

Mr Thompson added: “The thoughts of everyone in Unite are with those workers who were hospitalised in this assault. We hope that they make a swift and full recovery.

“This attack exemplifies the way in which public transport workers and others involved in providing vital services face an increased threat at their place of work. Workers have the right to go about their day’s work entirely free from the threat of assault – the right to leave their homes in the expectation that they will be to be safe.

“This assault on these workers is an attack on every worker in Northern Ireland. Our union stands in close solidarity with those attacked.”