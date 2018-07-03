Gang beats driver and passenger of stopped car

A gang beat the driver and passenger of a car which stopped at traffic lights in Portadown, police have reported.

A mother and baby in the rear seat of the car were not injured.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and information following the incident in the Bridge Street area on Sunday, 1 July.

Chief Inspector Jon Burrows said: “We received a report at approximately 3:25pm yesterday that a male passenger, aged in his 20s, was dragged by a number of males from the blue-coloured Renault Clio he was in, which had stopped at traffic lights. It was also reported the male driver, also aged in his 20s, was assaulted.

“Both men were treated at hospital for their injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening at this time. A woman and a toddler who were in the Renault Clio were not injured.

“It was also reported to police that damage was caused to the Renault Clio’s windscreen and bodywork.

“Police attended the scene and subsequently arrested a 15-year-old male nearby on suspicion of a number of offences, including assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage. He has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area between 3:20pm and 3:25pm yesterday and witnessed the assault, or any drivers who have a dash cam fitted to their vehicles to check their footage.”

Police have asked anyone with information they believe could assist their investigation to contact them on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1114 of 01/07/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.