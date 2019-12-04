Gang enter wrong NI house looking for youths but find terrified 70 year-old woman instead - gang apologise and leave

Three men looking for youths involved with drugs forced their way into a home of a 70 year-old woman on Tuesday.

On realising they had entered the wrong house the three men apologised to the woman and left.

The incident occurred in the Lisnablagh Road area of Coleraine at around 7.40pm.

"The woman was not injured by the men, however, damage was caused to the door frame of the house," explained the PSNI.

"Officers have asked anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area or anyone with information to contact them in Coleraine on 101 quoting reference number 1646 03/12/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime," added the PSNI.