Gang of children throw stones at police

The PSNI has called on parents to take responsibility for their children after officers came under attack from stone-throwing children in the New Lodge area of Belfast.

Police were called to Duncairn Parade after a crowd of up to 30 youths gathered in the area at about 7.20pm on Saturday.

Duncarin Parade in the New Lodge area of Belfast

Officers were told a male was being attacked by three others, but when they arrived, the crowd had dispersed.

About an hour later, a police vehicle was damaged when officers were called to a bin on fire in Victoria Parade.

Sinn Fein representatives Carál Ní Chuilín and JJ Magee said children were involved in vandalism, burning bins and throwing stones at police.

Insp Keith Hutchinson said: “This behaviour is senseless and unacceptable. It achieves nothing and only creates inconvenience, disruption and misery for the local community.

“I would again urge parents within these areas to monitor the activities of their children. Know where they are. Know what they’re doing.”