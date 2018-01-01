Gang of five leave victim in hospital

An attack by five males in Newtownabbey has left their victim hospitalised with a string of injuries.

The gang attacked their 25-year-old victim outside a licensed premises on the Antrim Road between 2.30am and 2.50am on Monday.

The victim was punched and kicked, sustaining a fractured eye socket and injuries to his head, hands and body.

He managed to escape and made his way home, from where he was taken to hospital.

All but one of the attackers were clean shaven and all had short hair. One wore a coat with a fur hood and another wore glasses.

Police are appealing for witnesses or other information about the attack.