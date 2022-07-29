In a first for legacy Troubles investigations, a senior Garda officer has answered questions in an Irish court sitting in private about an atrocity in NI - the Kingsmills Massacre.

It is understood that this hearing took place in Dublin High Court in March - with no relatives, their lawyers or media allowed to be present. The transcript is unlikely to be made public.

Ten Protestant civilians were shot by the IRA in south Armagh in 1976. The Historical Enquiries Team said attack was from planned from the south, the killers fled there afterwards; some of the weapons and vehicles were recovered there and the top three suspects served time there for terror offences. In 2015 Taoiseach Enda Kenny promised the families full disclosure of all related Irish security files, however none were ever handed over.

A senior Garda officer has given evidence in private in an Irish court about what the Irish state knews about the 1976 Kingsmills Massacre.

Since early 2014 Coroner Judge Brian Sherrard repeatedly appealed to the Garda to voluntarily appear at the legacy inquest, however they declined. Instead, Dublin passed a law in 2019 to allow a senior Gardai to answer questions from the families - but in an Irish court - and without cross examination by the families’ lawyers.

Karen Armstrong, whose brother John McConville was murdered, said they wanted to attend the Dublin hearing but were not allowed to.

“Nor was the witness cross examined. As far as we are concerned it was a closed hearing. We will get a transcript of the evidence but that’s all.

“With so many suspects involved in the murder of John and his colleagues and in the attempted murder of Alan Black [the sole survivor], living openly in the Republic of Ireland after the attack, we would have no faith in Irish Justice. We were promised an openness from the Republic of Ireland in promises to our family and the other families.

“But all we have had is token disclosure and a procedure which was held in private with no family participation.

“If you walked in our shoes you would conclude that the Republic of Ireland is not interested in open justice, are quick off the mark to criticise other countries but they really need to take a hard look at their own practices.”

The coroner said he has received evidence from An Garda Siochana and that the transcript and documents provided are undergoing a final check for provision to the Next-of-Kin.

He said that, following a legal challenge on the matter by Alan Black, he would make a decision on naming the chief suspect when all submissions are final.