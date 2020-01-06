Garda makes “no progress” on probing its own IRA collusion since 2013, says Irish government

The Irish Department of Justice says that the Garda has been unable to progress criminal investigations into its own collusion with the IRA in the murder of two senior RUC officers in south Armagh.

In 2013 the Smithwick Tribunal in Dublin concluded that Irish police officers colluded with the IRA in the murder of RUC Chief Supt Harry Breen and Supt Bob Buchanan as they returned to NI after a meeting in Dundalk Garda station in 1989.

Murdered RUC officer Superintendent Bob Buchanan. Photo: PA

The names of three Garda officers featured heavily in the tribunal’s hearings – all denied any role in the operation.

This week declassified Irish state papers revealed that gardai leaked the Co Kerry holiday details of British ambassador Sir Nicholas Fenn to the IRA in 1987.

DUP MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the revelation “confirms once again that there were elements of the Garda who colluded with the IRA”.

He added that despite the finding of collusion by the Smithwick Inquiry, “there has been no indication that the Irish government have followed up on this report and interviewed suspects”.

A spokesman for the Irish Department of Justice told the News Letter that after publication of the Smithwick Tribunal report “the government apologised, without delay or reservation, to the Breen and Buchanan families for any failings identified in the report on the part of the State or any of its agencies”.

He added: “Any investigative opportunities that arose on foot of the tribunal were pursued by An Garda Síochána. Unfortunately, it was not possible to progress matters further. If at any point new evidence should emerge that would shed further light on the circumstances surrounding these matters that evidence will be pursued fully by the Garda authorities.”

Solicitor John McBurney, who acted for the Breen and Buchanan families at the tribunal, said he was not aware that gardai had interviewed anyone under caution in the aftermath of the report.

“That’s not to say that there was no review and reflection on the outcome,” he said. “There may well have been some further investigative steps taken, of which I am unaware. There were dozens of perpetrators involved and connected with these dreadful murders of Harry and Bob, two very fine police officers.”

He added that he was confident that former PSNI ACC Drew Harris, now Garda commissioner, “will view the investigative processes as open and action any avenues of pursuit”.

Director of Services with the South East Fermanagh Foundation, Kenny Donaldson, said the Irish government response begged a number of questions.

“We seek clarity as to precisely what steps were taken by An Garda Siochonna in investigating the very serious findings by Judge Smithwick,” he said.

In particular he asked for Garda to explain what action it had taken regarding one police officer whom the inquiry found had a “series of inappropriate dealings” with the IRA going back until the early 1990s.

He added: “It is not clear that any ex-member of An Grda Siochonna were ever questioned concerning the findings of the Smithwick Tribunal”.

“In the interests of openness and transparency we ask for An Garda Siochonna to explain step by step what steps it took to deal with findings against former members of its’ Force. Now is the time for full disclosure.”

The News Letter contacted the Garda for comment a number of times over the past week but none has been provided.