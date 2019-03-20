Garda ombudsman probes death of Co Down pair Martin Patterson and Shane McAnallen

The Garda Ombudsman is investigating a road crash outside Carlingford in which a pair of Co Down men were killed.

The two men died following a road crash in Co Louth in the early hours of Monday morning.

It is understood the men were Co Down pair Martin Patterson and Shane McAnallen.

The incident happened just outside Carlingford on the R173 Newry Road shortly after 12.30am on Monday.

RTE reported that one vehicle was involved but that it was believed gardaí had attempted to stop the vehicle prior to the collision.

Both men, believed to be in their 20s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A Garda spokeswoman said the matter has been referred to the Garda Ombudsman Commission for investigation under “a Section 102 referral”. It is understood that a Garda car was involved.

In a statement, Bryansford GAC in Newcastle said it had been hit by a triple tragedy over the weekend, with the deaths of the two men and also Ruth Maguire, who died after a Hen Night in Carlingford.

Ms Maguire, 30, a mother of three, travelled to Carlingford on Saturday with friends.

The Newcastle woman was reported missing on Sunday morning after she failed to return from their night out.

HM Coastguard said that it was tasked to carry out the search for the missing person, understood to be Ms Maguire, at 07:46am on Monday. She was found later the same day “on a small island” in Carlingford Lough.

Garda are not treating her death as suspicious.