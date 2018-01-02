Gardai probe murder of Polish man stabbed on New Year's Eve

The stab death of a Polish man on New Year's Eve is being treated as murder, gardai have said.

The 40-year-old died in hospital on New Year's Day following the incident on Dublin Street in Ballyjamesduff in Co Cavan late the previous evening.

Gardai have contacted the man's family in Poland.

Following a post-mortem examination, officers said they were treating the death as a murder

Appeals have been issued for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident - from around 10.30pm until midnight on New Year's Eve - to come forward and also for members of the Polish community and for anyone who was driving or may have dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.

Gardai in Bailieboro are investigating.