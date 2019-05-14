Gerry Adams: MoD did not challenge me on IRA at Ballymurphy Massacre inquest

Gerry Adams has criticised the Ministry of Defence (MoD) over how he was cross-examined when giving evidence to Ballymurphy massacre inquest.

The former Sinn Féin president appeared as a witness last week at the inquest into the shooting of 10 civilians by soldiers in west Belfast in 1971.

In a letter published in today’s Irish News, Mr Adams criticised the media reporting of his inquest appearance, which he said focussed too much on his alleged membership of the IRA. He has always denied membership of the terror group.

His letter also says lawyers for the MoD “did not properly challenge” his claims that the IRA had “decided not to engage” the British army on the days of the killings.

“All of these are pertinent matters in the context of trying to get truth and justice for the families of those killed,” he said in the letter.

“It is telling that the counsel for the British Ministry of Defence did not properly challenge my evidence or put to me any of the detail of the alleged gunfire which some ex-British soldiers claim came from republicans.

“Instead he concentrated on allegations against me which have nothing to do with the matters being investigated by the inquest.

“This points to the reality that there is no credible evidence to support the British allegations of sustained gunfire directed at the Paratroopers. That is because there was none.”