Girl, 11, dies after being stabbed

An 11-year-old girl has died in hospital after being stabbed.

Jasmine Forrester “lost her fight for life” on Friday afternoon after being discovered at a home in Wolverhampton shortly after 1am the same day, West Midlands Police said.

A 51-year-old man, who is related to the dead schoolgirl, has been arrested on suspicion of murder, according to detectives.

He is also being treated in hospital for a minor hand injury after being detained at the scene.

A woman in her 80s also suffered a dislocated shoulder during the incident in Kent Road and was being treated in hospital.

The house remains cordoned off to allow forensic experts to exame it, police said.

A post mortem is due to take place on Sunday.

The girl was found at the address with multiple injuries, including one to the head.

Superintendent Harvi Khatkar said: “This is an extremely distressing incident and our sympathies go out to everyone affected.

“We are working to establish exactly what has happened, and fully understand the impact that this will have on the community.

“But we do believe this is an isolated incident, and we are not looking for anyone else.”

A woman who lives over the road from the house where the incident is believed to have happened said an injured elderly woman banged on her front door at about 1am seeking help.

The neighbour, who asked not be named, said: “My son answered the door. The woman was wearing a dressing gown and said the little girl had been attacked.

“We haven’t heard any more about how the lady is. I don’t know her first name - she asked for help and she was very upset.”

Another neighbour said: “All we know is what the police have said. I had seen a girl go in and out of the house and she was always smiling.

“It’s just a terrible thing to happen.”