Girl,15, victim of targeted attack in park, police believe

A 15-year-old girl was attacked and robbed in a park while one of her assailants filmed the ordeal, police believe.

The victim was accosted by a teenage boy and girl in Burrsville Park, Clacton, in Essex, on Friday at around 5.40pm, according to Essex Police.

She said the girl pulled her hair, hit her with a plank of wood, and repeatedly kicked her on the floor while the boy filmed the attack before punching her himself.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "They left the scene with the girl's phone, bank card and her bag, which contained an iPad.

"The victim was taken to hospital for cuts and bruises to her face.

"We are treating the incident as a targeted attack and we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, has dash cam or may have seen a recording of the attack."

Anyone with information is asked to call Clacton CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/131881/19.