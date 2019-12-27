Girl (19) suffered ‘vicious and sustained assault’ say PSNI

A 19-year-old girl is recovering in an NI hospital after a ‘vicious and sustained attack’, say the PSNI.

Police say the incident happened early on Boxing Day morning in Dungannon.

PSNI.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a vicious and sustained assault on a young 19 year old female at the petrol station on Moy Road and its junction with Gortmerron Link Road.

“The incident happened at 00.30 (half past midnight) on 26th December.

“The young victim is currently receiving hospital treatment for her injuries,” said the PSNI.

“On viewing the CCTV footage of the assault, we are keen to speak to several people who were on the forecourt and in particular a male who approaches the suspect during the assault.

“Please call 101 or drop us a private message on the PSNI Dungannon and South Tyrone Facebook page.

“The incident reference number is 657 26.12.19.”