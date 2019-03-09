Girl aged 15 was strangled to death – and mother probably was too

A Spanish-born teenager found dead at a flat in Northern Ireland was strangled, police have said.

Allison Marimon-Herrera, 15, was one of three people discovered this week at a property in Newry, Co Down, in a murder-suicide which investigators described as unspeakably tragic.

Detectives said there was a “strong possibility” her mother Giselle Marimon-Herrera, 37, from Colombia, was also throttled.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said: “I can confirm that her 15-year-old daughter Allison was strangled.”

Police said a 38-year-old man, Giselle Marimon-Herrera’s partner, who also lived at the address, died by hanging.

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have launched a murder investigation and are not looking for anybody else.

Police received post-mortem examination results on Friday.

Officers went to the flat in Glin Ree Court close to the city centre after a relative reported concerns that they had not been in contact with a family member for days.

The bodies were discovered at about 11am on Thursday after police forced entry.

Mr Murphy added: “This is an unspeakable tragedy.”

Ms Marimon-Herrera is originally from Colombia and moved to Northern Ireland four years ago.

She worked in the Newry area.

Her daughter Allison was born in Spain and has lived in Northern Ireland since 2017.

She attended Newry High School.

Mr Murphy added: “I believe that Giselle and Allison were still alive in the early hours of Sunday morning but family members have not been able to contact them since.”

According to the Irish Times, the victims’ family have requested consular assistance to allow them to travel to Northern Ireland.

Fabian Marimon, reportedly the woman’s father, said he was seeking help through diplomatic channels to visit Newry to find out what happened to his daughter.

Yadeli Marimon, the sister of the dead woman, told local media that the family had become worried after not hearing from the mother or daughter since the weekend.