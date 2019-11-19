Girl needs hundreds of stitches after attack at NI house

A 13-year-old girl needed hundreds of stitches after she tried to protect her months-old nephew from a gang of men armed with machetes, her family has said.

Men broke into the house in Trasna Way, Lisnaskea, Co Fermanagh, on Saturday evening.

The baby was unharmed.

Parish priest Fr Jimmy McPhillips told the PA news agency the girl's family was friendly and genuine.

He said: "They have lived in that particular house for five years, and I understand the landlord hasn't had a moment's trouble in all of that time, keeping the house in pristine condition at all times.

"This attack upon this family had been horrific.

"It has horrified the community and greatly disturbed this town, a community that by and large lives very peacefully together.

"All nationalities and cultures are represented within this community and comfortably live together."

He said everyone was praying that the indiscriminate attack was a one-off and appealed to those involved to settle whatever difference they may have in a more humane way.