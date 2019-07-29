Give post-Troubles medal to bomb disposal specialists: Beattie

Army bomb disposal teams working in Northern Ireland should get a medal in recognition of their service, Doug Beattie has said.

Commenting after army specialists were tasked to deal with an improvised explosive device in Craigavon at the weekend, the Ulster Unionist MLA said he had written to the defence minister in an effort to have their “courage and service” recognised.

The NI service medal ceased in 2007 when Operation Banner officially ended.

Mr Beattie said: “Operation Banner ended in 2007 to be replace by Operation Helvetic. Since that time, although the violence has been a fraction of what it once was, members of 321 EOD Squadron RLC have been continuously deployed on a daily basis to deal with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

“Some of these are elaborate hoaxes, some nothing more than an inadvertently abandoned bag or box, but some are deadly devices that can kill or maim members of the EOD squadron. Yet they deploy to these incidents with professionalism and courage and in doing so put their lives at risk for the people of Northern Ireland.”

Mr Beattie added: “Some will say a medal is just a token, but for those who serve it is a reminder of a job they do to protect all communities in Northern Ireland. To that end I think it only fair that the award of an Operational Service Medal for Op Helvetic is made and backdated to 2007.”