Giving cash to homeless ‘could put them in greater danger’

Some groups working with people who beg in Belfast have cautioned that giving cash can actually put them in greater danger by encouraging them to sleep outside over winter.

The annual street count by the NI Housing Executive (NIHE), and other organisations found 16 people sleeping on the streets of Belfast on November 6, 11 more than in 2017.

NIHE said that all 16 were given emergency shelter, a service it operates with partners on a nightly basis.

“One had their own home and of the remaining 15 people, all were either known by or engaged with the staff conducting the street count with only two people willing to accept an offer of temporary accommodation,” NIHE said.

“It is especially concerning at this time of year that individuals decide to beg and sleep on the streets rather than avail of the services available.

“For that reason, we believe that cash donations to people begging on the streets can worsen the situation.”

If concerned about anyone sleeping rough in Belfast it urged calling The Welcome Organisation on 07894 931 047 instead.

A Salvation Army spokesperson said is “vital” to encourage such people to use homeless shelters such as the one it operates.

It also supported buying such people a hot drink, food or warm clothing, but warned that “giving cash can keep people trapped in the cycle of homelessness and rough sleeping”.

“Many homelessness charities, including ours, focus on looking at the root causes of homelessness and offer practical support – donating can help with our work.”

Jim Dennison, chief executive at Simon Community NI, said it supports and accommodates people “who have needed to sleep rough or beg to survive”.

“Of course, there will always be those who beg as a trade but it’s vital that authorities and the public fully understand motives in order not to punish those in genuine need,” he said.

SDLP councillor Paul McCusker, who works with the homeless, said there are many good homeless organisations that will accept donations, but that giving people money on the streets is “entirely a personal decision”.

PSNI Chief Inspector Gavin Kirkpatrick said begging is illegal but that police work with partner agencies to support vulnerable people – and to tackle exploitative organised begging where it occurs.

Last year police said 126 foreign nationals came to Belfast to beg for Christmas, however police said there is no evidence of a repeat in organised begging since then.