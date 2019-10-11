Glengormley woman one of three people stabbed in suspected terrorist attack in Manchester Arndale shopping centre

One of the three people stabbed in a terrorist attack in Manchester's Arndale shopping centre on Friday is from Northern Ireland, according to sources.

The 19 year-old Northern Ireland woman was taken hospital after suffering stab injuries.

Videograb taken with permission from the twitter feed of @GrizzleMarine showing police running through the Arndale Centre in Manchester where at least four people have been treated after a stabbing incident. (Photo: P.A. Wire)

The woman's condition is described as stable.

The woman is believed to be from the Glengormley area and had recently travelled to Manchester for a shopping trip.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed three people were stabbed with a fourth person also hurt but not stabbed.

"A 19-year-old woman was taken to hospital with stab wounds. Another woman was also taken to hospital with stab injuries. Both their conditions are described as stable.

Armed police officers at the scene of the terror attack. (Photo: P.A. Wire)

"A man in his 50s has also been taken to hospital with stab wounds.

"A fourth victim - a woman in her 40s - who was not stabbed - has been assessed and did not need to go to hospital following assessment by paramedics."

A 41 year-old man was arrested at the scene and is currently being held on suspicion of terrorism offences.