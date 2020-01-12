Glenn Quinn murder: Family offers thanks for ‘support and love’

The family of Carrickfergus murder victim Glenn Quinn has offered “heartfelt thanks” for the “support and love” shown to them by the local communinty.

The body of Mr Quinn, 47, was discovered in a flat in Ashleigh Park in the Woodburn are of the Co Antrim town on Saturday night.

Police say he was the victim of an attack that resulted in his death and have launched a murder investigation.

A vigil in his memory was held in Carrickfergus on Saturday evening.

His family, in a statement issued to media by the PSNI, made an appeal for anyone with information about the killing to contact police.

“The entire Quinn family would like to thank the good people of Carrickfergus for all of the overwhelming support and love that has been shown to them. Over the past week since Glenn’s murder your kindness and prayers truly have meant so much to them,” the family said.

“Glenn was a Carrick man through and through, he was a granda, husband, son, brother and uncle who showed nothing but kindness to everyone he met. Glenn hated to see anyone enduring any form of hardship and would have gone out of his way to help anyone, he was just a true gentleman.”

The family’s statement continued: “We fully support the on-going police investigation and would ask anyone who has any information relating to Glenn’s murder to search their hearts and come forward to the PSNI. Our town does not want to see this happen to another one of their loved ones. “Once again we offer our heartfelt thanks at this difficult time.”

According to a family notice, a service of thanksgiving for Glenn’s life will take place on Wednesday (January 15) at 2pm in Joymount Presbyterian Church, Carrickfergus, followed by committal at Roselawn Crematorium at 4pm.