Graffiti sprayed on Dungannon Catholic church a 'hate crime'

Killeeshill Road Catholic church - Google maps

Inspector McNeill said: “We received a report at around 10.50pm yesterday, Wednesday 11th May, that graffiti had been sprayed on the perimeter wall of the property.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Further graffiti was also discovered to have been scraped onto the same wall.

“Our enquiries into the incident, which is being treated as a hate incident, are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who has any information which could assist, or who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2080 of 11/05/22.”