Greenisland patient racially abused nurse

A patient who racially abused a nurse and spat at other staff in a busy Belfast hospital has been handed an 18-month probation order.

Cameron Tate also directed a foul-mouthed outburst at police called to the Royal Victoria Hospital earlier this year.

The 19-year-old, of Longfield Gardens in Greenisland, admitted a charge of disorderly behaviour.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he reportedly referred to an Indian nurse as a “P***” while spitting at staff and attempting to become physical in the early hours of January 9.

A prosecution lawyer said police arrived and witnessed Tate direct racially abusive comments at other workers forced to restrain him for their own safety.

“He also began to call the attending officers ‘fenian b*******’,” she told the court. “Despite several warnings from police this behaviour continued in full view of other patients in the packed hospital waiting area.”

A defence solicitor said Tate has been left “adrift as a young adult”. He further contended: “Alongside this bravado and unsavoury comments there’s a vulnerability.”

With Tate having entered an immediate guilty plea, District Judge Fiona Bagnall accepted he could benefit from work focused on his addiction issues.

Imposing 18 months probation, she ordered that he must participate in any programme aimed at addressing substance misuse.