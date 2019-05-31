Greenvale Hotel disaster: Police Federation defends Cookstown officers after chief constable apology

The Police Federation has defended officers who responded to the fatal Greenvale Hotel queue crush, after the chief constable apologised for calling them “brave”.

George Hamilton met the family of Morgan Barnard, 17, who died in the tragedy in Cookstown in March after they said his comments were extremely hurtful.

After the meeting Mr Hamilton tweeted: “I regret if any of my past comments caused distress, that was never intended.”

Lauren Bullock, 17, and Connor Currie, 16, also died. The first officers at the scene withdrew to await support, but the Police Federation said that they too suffered.

“This federation is representing and supporting the officers involved in this tragic and most traumatic incident,” it said.

“We should acknowledge what they have been going through since that night. They are not immune to the horrors of that night, but how and what happened are under investigation and we will continue to provide them with every professional and welfare support at the disposal of the federation.”