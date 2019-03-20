Greenvale Hotel owner Michael McElhatton arrested over Class A drugs find

Detectives investigating the deaths of three teenagers at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown on Saint Patrick’s Day seized a quantity of suspected Class A drugs yesterday.

Hotel owner Michael McElhatton, who has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after three teenagers died outside a St Patrick’s Day disco, has been further arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply, the PSNI said.

Flowers left at the scene of the tragedy

It added that detectives investigating the deaths at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown, Co Tyrone, conducted a search at a house in Moneymore on Tuesday and seized a quantity of suspected Class A drugs.