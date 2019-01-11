Grievous bodily harm allegation

A man who was home for Christmas from the United Arab Emirates where he now lives and works has appeared in court charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent regarding his wife.

Stephen Wright (46), whose address was given as Rosebrook Avenue in Carrickfergus, is also charged with possessing an offensive weapon - a knife - and making a threat to kill his wife.

The charges relate to January 9 this year.

The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 10.

The defendant was released on £500 bail along with a £500 surety from his daughter.

He is not to contact his wife and he had to surrender his passport.

The case was adjourned to Antrim Magistrates Court on January 15.