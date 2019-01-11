Gun attack on Sinn Fein office in west Belfast was ‘reckless’, say police

Detectives investigating reports of shots being fired at a Sinn Fein constituency office in west Belfast have described the incident as “a reckless attack”.

Police say bullet casings were found outside the premises at Monagh Crescent earlier this week.

Detective Sergeant Sam McCallum said: “We received a report around 11am on Tuesday, 8th January, that bullet casings had been found outside office premises at Monagh Crescent in Ballymurphy the day before (Monday 7th January).

“Police attended the scene and recovered the casings, which were taken away for further examination.

“A further report made to us last night (Thursday, 10th January) stated a number of shots had been fired at the building by a masked gunman on Thursday, 3rd January, just before 2:20am.

“This was a reckless attack in what is a built-up residential area. Someone could easily have been injured, or worse, by a stray bullet.

“Thankfully, we are not looking at any injuries.”

Appealing for witnesses to come forward, DS McCallum added: “I want to make a number of appeals today.

“Were you in the Monagh Crescent area around 2am and the time the incident occurred last Thursday morning?

“If you own a dash cam, please check your footage as you may have captured footage of the incident.

“Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call detectives at Musgrave on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 367 08/01/19.”

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.