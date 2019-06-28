Gun attacks: Politicians meet PSNI chief to discuss concerns

A number of elected representatives for Lisburn met with PSNI District Commander, Superintendent David Beck, yesterday to discuss concerns about several shootings in the city in recent months.

The meeting was arranged following the death of 50-year-old Paul Smyth in the Coulson Avenue area last Friday, and several other separate gun attacks across the city.

The political delegation of MLAs and councillors was led by the mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Alan Givan.

"The District Commander provided an update on the ongoing police investigations and offered reassurance to the community of Lisburn of the policing commitment in tackling all forms of criminality," a council spokesperson said.

"The PSNI has appealed for information from the community surrounding the murder of Paul Smyth and other recent shootings. This information can be provided by contacting police on Tel 101 or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111."

Two men, aged 29 and 32, have been charged in connection with Mr Smyth's death. Both have been remanded in custody.