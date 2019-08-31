Gun used in Belfast aggravated burglary

Armed burglars made off with car keys and a bank card in an early morning incident in Belfast.

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of the aggravated burglary at a house in the Granville Place area of west Belfast, in the early hours of this morning (Saturday).

Detective Inspector Kerry Brennan said: “It was reported that at around 1.20 am, two males forced entry into the property and one has brandished a gun when confronted by the male occupant.

“The victim fled from the scene and upon his return noticed that a set of car keys and a bank card had been taken.

“Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives in Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 189 of 31/08/19.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.