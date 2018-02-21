Gunman steals gold necklace from round man’s neck

A two-man gang, one armed with a gun, stole a necklace from around a man’s neck in a burglary on Monday.

The aggravated burglary at a flat in the Russell Drive area of Lurgan was reported to police on Monday.

Detective Sergeant Colin Patterson said: “Police received a report that sometime between 7.30pm and 8.00pm two men, one of whom was reported to be carrying a firearm entered this flat.

“They stole a gold necklace from around the male occupant’s neck and then fled the scene.

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information about this incident or anyone who is offered this necklace for sale to contact Detectives at Lurgan Criminal Investigation Branch on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 526 20/02/18. Alternatively, information can also be reported to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”